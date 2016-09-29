Wayne Co. man charged in Clarke Co. homicide

A Wayne County man was arrested and charged in the murder of a Clarke County man.

Kaeshawn Turner is charged with the murder of Bryant Dear.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, Turner has been charged three times in three different shootings in the Waynesboro area.

Turner was charged with murder back in 2014 for a shooting outside of a nightclub on Central Avenue that left Shaurice Cunningham dead.

Authorities said Turner pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault in 2009.

Turner’s bond was set at $50,000.

