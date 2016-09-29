Forecast: Much cooler air arrives tonight.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt.

Great weather is on tap for today into the weekend. Highs today will be in the lower 80s and lows tonight in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday into the weekend looks sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the 50s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather