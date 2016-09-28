Clown costume sales increase at local store

With clown sightings on the rise across the country, many people are concerned with how it will impact Halloween festivities.

Shoppers at The Ultimate Party in Hattiesburg said they were not buying clown costumes this year.

“No I wouldn’t wear a clown costume,” one shopper said.

Despite those concerns, manager David Booth said costumes sales are up at The Ultimate Party.

““Especially this year, we’ve had a lot of clowns in the news, and I think a lot of people are going to duplicate that,” Booth explained.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is urging residents to be safe and smart on Halloween night.

“If you actually see something, please call the police. We want to make sure that you're safe. We'd rather you be safe than sorry,” Mayor Magee added.

