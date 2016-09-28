Forecast: Very nice weather expected through the weekend.

Happy Wednesday, Pine Belt.

Strap yourself in for some very nice weather for quite a few days to come.

We may reach the mid to possibly upper 80s this afternoon under sunny skies but by tonight much cooler and less humid weather will begin to prevail with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

For Thursday into the weekend highs will be in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and no rain!

