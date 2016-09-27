Southern Eye Center to open in Laurel

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Laurel Tuesday for the new Southern Eye Center.

Construction is already underway at West 10th Street for the new 10,000 square-foot facility.

Dr. Kiper Nelson said patients will no longer have to travel to Hattiesburg to use their services once the clinic opens.

“We'll do cataract procedures, retina procedures, cornea procedures, glaucoma procedures, the full range of services that we offer in Hattiesburg are going to be offered in this building behind be here in Laurel, Mississippi,” Dr .Kiper explained.

Dr. Kiper said the center should be open by the Spring of 2017.

