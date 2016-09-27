National Hurricane Center names Tropical Storm Matthew - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

National Hurricane Center names Tropical Storm Matthew

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Tropical Storm Matthew has formed east of the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Matthew is centered at 13.4 N and 60.7 W and has winds of 60mph with a central pressure of 1008mb. 

The storm will continue to trek westward at 10 to 20mph into the central Caribbean before most models suggest a more northward shift.

As of now, this storm poses no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but does need to be monitored through the coming week as forecast models continue to get a better idea about where the storm is going. 

