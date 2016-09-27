Forecast: Cooler air to arrive tonight!

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

After one more day with highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, cooler and drier air will begin to filter into the area tonight with lows in the lower 60s and possibly even upper 50s in our northern counties.

For the rest of the week into the weekend highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 50s with no rain.

Enjoy!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather