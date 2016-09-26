Pine Belt veteran arrested near White House with guns

A veteran from the Pine Belt was arrested in D.C. Sunday evening after Secret Service agents and D.C. Metropolitan Police found unregistered guns and ammunition in his car.

According to investigators, L Hue Firle, 65 of Collins, said he drove to the District to visit the National Museum of African America History and Culture and wanted to take a photo with the president.

Police said when they found Firle outside of the White House at the corner of 15th Street Northwest and F Street Northwest, he told them wanted to meet the president, had "something to give the president" and had a pistol, rifle and ammunition in his vehicle, but could not remember where he parked.

Secret Service agents and D.C. police found his car a couple of blocks from the White House on Connecticut Ave. They searched Firle's vehicle with his consent, according to the incident report, and found rifle with a scope, a handgun and three kinds of ammunition.

Firle came to WDAM 7 News about a week and a half ago asking to hire the WDAM production department to film a concert to promote a Gulf Coast music production company. While at WDAM 7, Firle told reporters he was heading to D.C. to meet the president.

A witness, who works at a restaurant across the street from where the car was found, said the situation was terrifying.

"We were setting up for (dinner) service, and then we saw the police surrounding the vehicle, looking inside,” the witness said. “We were a little suspicious about what was happening. That car had been out there all day.”

Firle was officially arrested for possession of unregistered ammunition and for possession of unregistered firearms. The Public Information Officer for the D.C. Department of Corrections, Sylvia Lane, said in an email Monday afternoon the department's "records indicate that Mr. Firle is in court."

