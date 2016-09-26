Forecast: Much cooler weather on the way!

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

It's going to be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The good news is the fact the cooler weather is on the way!!!!

Out cold front should finally push through sometime Tuesday and behind that we will see sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s through the weekend!

Enjoy!

