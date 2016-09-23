Deputy suspended for touching store employee has previous record - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Deputy suspended for touching store employee has previous record

Johnny Smith/Photo credit: WDAM Johnny Smith/Photo credit: WDAM

    A reserve deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was suspended after an incident with a store employee at Walmart Wednesday morning. 

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

New details have emerged about the Wayne County reserve deputy that was caught on camera touching a Walmart employee.

According to previous records, Johnny Smith was charged with mischief and burglary in 2008 in Jones County.

At the time he was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's garage, killing her dogs and popping her tires.

Authorities alleged he decapitated and ripped the other one open with a machete.

He stood trial for those charges, but a jury found him not guilty.

Smith was also once charged with embezzlement because some equipment came up missing after he was terminated from the south Mississippi narcotics task force.

That charge was eventually dropped.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

