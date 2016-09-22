Wayne Co. deputy suspended for smacking store employee on rear end

A reserve deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department was suspended after an incident with a store employee at Walmart Wednesday morning.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy has been identified as John Smith.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be Smith hitting the store employee on the rear end with a DVD.

According to Sheriff Ashley, Smith was suspended indefinitely until the investigation is complete.

Because Smith is an employee with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, another agency will handle the investigation.

