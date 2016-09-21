Father of triple murder victim in Wayne Co. speaks - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Father of triple murder victim in Wayne Co. speaks

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The father of a man who was killed in a triple murder in Wayne County said losing his son was a terrible ordeal.

“It takes so much out of me, to speak frankly, it’s been hell,” Paul Taylor said.

Taylor’s son, Lloyd Taylor, his wife Sonya Taylor, and another male victim were shot and killed in Wayne County in December of 2015.  His son’s body was found burned inside of car in a wooded area not from his home.

Willie Miller was charged in their murder.

Taylor believes his son would still be here if it were not for drugs.

“I tried to get him to get off, straighten his life up,” Taylor added.

He said it’s too late now, but he hopes speaking out will help another family.

“If I can keep one person, just one person from getting it, I feel like all of this is worth it,” Taylor explained.

Sheriff Ashley said cases like makes him fight drugs even harder in Wayne County.

“Coming in we had to get tough on drugs because drugs robbery, murder, they’re all together,” Sheriff Ashley said.

Sheriff Ashley said his department will not be easing up anytime soon.

“It’s going to get harder and harder here in Wayne County for them to sell drugs do drugs, zero tolerance,” Sheriff Ashley added.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly