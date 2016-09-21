Wayne County sheriff confirms clown sighting in Clara community - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wayne County sheriff confirms clown sighting in Clara community

The clown was spotted around 8:00 p.m. near a gas station. Source: Justin Guy Facebook The clown was spotted around 8:00 p.m. near a gas station. Source: Justin Guy Facebook
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Wayne County officials confirmed that there was a clown sighting in the Clara community Tuesday night.

According to Sean Dunlap,Executive Director of the Wayne County Economic Development District, a volunteer firefighter for the Clara Fire Department dressed in a clown costume he obtained from a previous Halloween carnival.

County officials said dozens of calls came in around 8:00 p.m. that a man dressed as a clown was walking near a gas station across from the fire department.

Dunlap said the sightings were less than a quarter mile from the Clara Middle School where the Homecoming football game was underway.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the firefighter will not be prosecuted, and that there is no law prohibiting his actions.

Dunlap said this is a case of poor judgment, and an internal discipline process is underway. 

