Wayne County sheriff confirms clown sighting in Clara community

What has become a disturbing trend across the country gave one Lucedale woman the scare of her life.

What has become a disturbing trend across the country gave one Lucedale woman the scare of her life.

The Laurel Police Department has issued the following statement regarding social media posts about clown sightings in Laurel.

The Laurel Police Department has issued the following statement regarding social media posts about clown sightings in Laurel.

Clown sightings have been making national news, and Laurel Police are addressing social media rumors regarding clowns spotted in the city. Source: Wikimedia

Clown sightings have been making national news, and Laurel Police are addressing social media rumors regarding clowns spotted in the city. Source: Wikimedia

The clown was spotted around 8:00 p.m. near a gas station. Source: Justin Guy Facebook

Wayne County officials confirmed that there was a clown sighting in the Clara community Tuesday night.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos of the clown sighting.

According to Sean Dunlap,Executive Director of the Wayne County Economic Development District, a volunteer firefighter for the Clara Fire Department dressed in a clown costume he obtained from a previous Halloween carnival.

County officials said dozens of calls came in around 8:00 p.m. that a man dressed as a clown was walking near a gas station across from the fire department.

Dunlap said the sightings were less than a quarter mile from the Clara Middle School where the Homecoming football game was underway.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the firefighter will not be prosecuted, and that there is no law prohibiting his actions.

Dunlap said this is a case of poor judgment, and an internal discipline process is underway.

Copyright DAM 2016. All rights reserved.