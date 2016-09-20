Forecast: No cool weather anytime soon.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt.

Today looks sunny and hot with highs in the lower to possibly mid 90s at a few locations and no rain.

Tonight looks clear with less humidity and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Not much rain is expected the rest of the week with highs in the 90s.

