Forecast: A hot and dry week is expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

After a foggy start expect a mostly dry and hot week with highs in the 90s.

Lows for tonight and into Thursday night will feel less humid and be in 60s often!

Slight rain chances will return for the weekend.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather