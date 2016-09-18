Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society celebrates 25 years

The Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society is recognizing its 25th anniversary in 2017, and started celebrations at its first meting of the year on Sunday.

Mary Burkett was a charter member of the group in 1992, and said it has been exciting to see the group grow.

"It started so small, you know, maybe 20 or 30 members," she said.. "Now, I think it's up to about 75 or more. A big group. It's very fun."

At 103, Burkett said she is one of the last surviving founders and enjoys the camaraderie of the group of gardeners as much as she loves the flowers.

"It's the best, nicest group of people I think I've ever been with," Burkett said. "Everybody's so pleasant. I just like being with them. They all like daylilies, and we have something in common."

Part of the society's mission is to share love of daylilies and get others interested in growing them. Burkett said sharing her plants with younger growers has been a highlight.

"I love daylilies, especially when you get a new one and it blooms for the first time" she said. "I love them, and it's been fun growing them, giving them away. I've started several younger people with daylilies. I like to get them started, give them away. Then they can add, as the years go by, add more to their collection."

Despite difficulties that come with age, Burkett said she still spends time in her daylily garden everyday.

"As I've aged, it's a job to take care of them, especially in the dry seasons like in the summer," Burkett said. "Trying to water them, keep them alive, but I still like them. I still get out everyday, look at them and weed."

