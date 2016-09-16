All clear given after suspicious package brought to federal court house

HPD and HFD are on scene. Source: WDAM

An all clear has been given after a suspicious package was brought to the federal courthouse in downtown Hattiesburg.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for pictures from the scene

According to Hattiesburg police, the call was received around 10:30 a.m.

Hattiesburg police U.S. Marshals, and The Hattiesburg Fire Department blocked off roads in downtown.

The Biloxi Bomb Squad inspected the package. Representatives with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted.

According to sources at the courthouse, one potential female suspect was taken into custody after she entered the courthouse and was taken by U.S. Marshals for questioning.

The following statement was issued by the FBI office out of Jackson via Brett Carr :

"The FBI Jackson Division is aware of the situation in Hattiesburg, and we are responding with local, state and federal law enforcement."

The courthouse was evacuated and no one was injured in the incident.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.