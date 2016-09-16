LPD packs backpacks for area kids

As the Laurel Police Department gears up for their annual Night Out Against Crime event, officers and volunteers stuffed backpacks for kids in the community.

Members of the department and its volunteers packed more than 500 backpacks with school supplies.

Lieutenant Jim Thornhill said they look forward to the Night Out event each year because it gives them an opportunity to meet people in the community in a positive manner.

“It gives the kids and their families a chance to come out to Mason Park in Laurel, and they get to meet the people who help protect and serve their community,” Lt. Thornhill explained.

The Night Out event will be held on October 14, at Mason Park in Laurel.

There will be food and games both kids and adults.

