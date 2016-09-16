Forecast: Rain chances on the increase.

Good Friday morning Pine Belt!

Expect a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Most showers should have ended by the time area football games start tonight.

At this time it looks like Saturday afternoon could see numerous showers and thunderstorms so make sure you are prepared if you plans outdoors.

Drier air is expected to arrive by the early next week.

