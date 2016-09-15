Lighting Longleaf 5k run held in Hattiesburg

As runners geared up for their 5-K run, the full moon and glow-sticks were the only light that lit up the Longleaf Trace in Hattiesburg.

They ran in the dark highlight the fact the trace needs lights.

Logan Grubbins with Leadership Pine Belt help organized the race.

“The trace extension going from USM to downtown needs lights," Grubbins explained.

Grubbins said the trace is special to Hattiesburg, but it has to be safe.

“The first and foremost way to be smart is to know your surroundings, and it’s easier to know your surroundings when there is lights and you can see,” Grubbins added.

He said with the public’s help, they can reach their fundraising goal of $50,000.

“That’s to cover the underground wiring costs, to get the lights on the trace extension, it’s a two-mile stretch,” Grubbins explained.

