Jones County teen sentenced for sexually assaulting 3-year-old

The Jones County teenager charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old in October 2014 is going to prison.

According to the Jones County District Attorney’s office, Brandon Polk, 16, was tried as an adult and received 10 years in prison.

He will have to serve five years day for day because it is a sex crime.

Polk was 14-year-old at the time of the incident, officials said.

A grand jury indicted Polk for the crime in September 2015.

