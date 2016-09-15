Preliminary hearing set for brother charged in former teacher murder

A preliminary hearing date has been set for the brother of a murdered former Hattiesburg Public Schools teacher.

Gus Georgian is expected in Forrest County Justice Court Friday at 1 p.m., according to Georgian's attorney Tom Fortner. Gus is charged with the murder of his sister Ann Georgian, who was found dead in a wooded area off of Hardy Street on Sept. 3.

Fortner said the time of the hearing is subject to change because Judge Jerry Evans, who is presiding over the hearing, has a full docket on Friday.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.