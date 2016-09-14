Hattiesburg church opens 'New York, Before the Towers Fell' exhibit

A local church is bringing the commemoration of 9/11 and the history of New York to the Hub City.

University Baptist Church in Hattiesburg presented a gallery called “New York, Before the Towers Fell.”

The exhibit is an opportunity to remember the national tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, and the overwhelming unity and support from across the nation and around the globe. But, observers will also get a chance to step back in time and see New York in the eyes of photographers dating back to the 1800s.

At the beginning of the exhibit, Richard Conville, chair of the Faith and the Arts Committee at University Baptist Church, wrote a note to the observers explaining the importance of what they are about to see.

In an excerpt of his note:

“Le Monde went on to say, ‘Sept. 11, 2001, marks the ushering in of a new age that seems so far from the promise of another historic day, Nov. 9, 1989, (the breaking of the Berlin Wall).’ So too, we invite you to look back even further, back through the whole of the twentieth century and even a little more, through the eyes of these astute photographers. Look back and weep for what has been lost. Look back and smile in recognition – at a landmark, a style or scene in a movie. Look back and find some of your own history there. And by the time you get to the last image, the couple looking toward Manhattan from Ellis Island, look to the future, if you can, as they did, with hope and apprehension and courage.”

The exhibit begins with a tragic photo in the aftermath of 9/11 and then precedes with more recent images, and then earlier images from the 1900s and 1800s. Notable photos from this exhibit include Photo No. 1 and Photo No. 32.

The gallery was provided in loving memory of Phyllis Downey by her children.

The church held a special service this past Sept. 11 to open the exhibit. The gallery will be open for another six weeks. University Baptist Church has been doing exhibits for the past year and a half.

