1 injured, 1 dead in Wayne County wreck

A Monday afternoon wreck sent one man to the hospital and took the life of a woman in Wayne County.

According to MHP Information Officer Brent Barfield, Mitchell Hartley, 39 of Wayne County was driving a 2004 explorer on Highway 84 Monday afternoon when the tire blew out.

Barfield said the car flipped multiple times, ejecting him, and the victim Frances Carpenter, 53 of Wayne County.

According to Barfield, both were not wearing seat belts.

The wreck is still being investigated at this time.

