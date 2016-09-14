Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot today.

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It looks to be mainly hot and dry today and Thursday with little if any rain expected.

Highs today will be in the lower 90s.

Better rain chances move in for the weekend.

We currently have no threats from the tropics.

