Forecast: Hot today with a few isolated thunderstorms expected.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt.!

A hot and humid day is on tap for the area but we expect only isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

As we head into the Friday through Sunday time period it appears much better chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast.

We currently have no threats from the tropics.

