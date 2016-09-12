Victim in Jones Co. nightclub shooting speaks out - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Victim in Jones Co. nightclub shooting speaks out

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

As the investigation into the shooting at an illegal nightclub in Jones County continues, one of the victims spoke exclusively to WDAM about the frightening incident.

“I didn’t expect it to happen to me but now, I look at it like it can happen to anybody,” the victim said, who wished to remain anonymous for this interview.

She said the cast on her arm is a scary reminder of her close call with death.

“When I first got hit I was like, I don’t know,” the victim explained.

She said she was attempting to leave the nightclub called Dunks in the Hebron Community when shots rang out. One bullet hit her foot.

“My whole body got numb and then it started burning,” The victim added.

Just a few seconds later she said she was shot again in the arm.

“When I got hit in my right arm, I felt it because when it hit, it hit my bone in the inside my arm,” the victim explained.

She said the bullet is still in her arm because doctors said it is too close to a main artery.

“They told me I have to wait until October  and then they’ll try to get it, if they can get it,"  the victim said.

Until that happens she’s counting her blessings.  

She said she doesn’t plan on going back to that club again.

“They’ll never see me again, because I’m lucky to be alive, and I’m just thankful because my kids need me the most."

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly