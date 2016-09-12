Victim in Jones Co. nightclub shooting speaks out

As the investigation into the shooting at an illegal nightclub in Jones County continues, one of the victims spoke exclusively to WDAM about the frightening incident.

“I didn’t expect it to happen to me but now, I look at it like it can happen to anybody,” the victim said, who wished to remain anonymous for this interview.

She said the cast on her arm is a scary reminder of her close call with death.

“When I first got hit I was like, I don’t know,” the victim explained.

She said she was attempting to leave the nightclub called Dunks in the Hebron Community when shots rang out. One bullet hit her foot.

“My whole body got numb and then it started burning,” The victim added.

Just a few seconds later she said she was shot again in the arm.

“When I got hit in my right arm, I felt it because when it hit, it hit my bone in the inside my arm,” the victim explained.

She said the bullet is still in her arm because doctors said it is too close to a main artery.

“They told me I have to wait until October and then they’ll try to get it, if they can get it," the victim said.

Until that happens she’s counting her blessings.

She said she doesn’t plan on going back to that club again.

“They’ll never see me again, because I’m lucky to be alive, and I’m just thankful because my kids need me the most."

