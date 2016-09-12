Council gets update on sanitary sewer overflow issues in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg City Council held a special called meeting Monday to hear a legal update on sanitary sewer overflow issues in Hattiesburg.

Council members went in to an executive session with environmental attorney John Milner and the city's engineering and water and sewer departments to get an update on "discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice regarding sanitary sewer overflow issues in Hattiesburg."

Council President Carter Carroll said it was just an informational meeting, and no action was taken in that session.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.