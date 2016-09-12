Murder investigation underway in Quitman, victim identified

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Sunday morning murder.

According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, around 12:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to 340 Highway 511 after a report was called in about a shooting at that residence.

Kemp said deputies found a burning car across the street from that residence when they arrived. Witnesses told investigators the victim, Bryan Dear, 31, of Quitman, was inside the vehicle and was also the victim of the shooting.

According to Kemp, the department has several persons of interest. He said a dark colored Pontiac G6 was seen leaving the area around the time of the murder.

Anyone with information about the owner of that vehicle or about the crime is asked to call the Quitman Police Department at 601-776-6461 or the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-5252.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.