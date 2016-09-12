Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today

Good Monday morning Pine Belt.

It looks to be a rather wet day today with a good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s before the rains come.

For the rest of the work week each day will feature a chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with the best chances expected Friday into Sunday.

There are currently no threats from the tropics.

