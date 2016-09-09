Bolton trial delayed by Fairley trial

The federal tax evasion trial for Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda, has been delayed by Hattiesburg pastor Kenneth Fairley’s trial.

The Bolton’s trial was scheduled to start Monday, Sept. 12, with jury selection.

It is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13, because of Fairley’s federal trial extending beyond the three to four days attorneys originally anticipated.

Testimony in Fairley’s trial will continue through Saturday, and the jury will hear closing statements and receive Fairley’s case on Monday.

