Hattiesburg cuts water and sewer rates

The City of Hattiesburg reduced a rate increase, and the city council said some could see a lower cost as soon as their next bill.

Hattiesburg City Council member Kim Bradley said the 55 percent hike impacted water and sewer bills for about three months - July, August and September.

However, Bradley said meters read after the Sept. 6 council meeting where the rate increase was reduced to 20 percent will see the lower rates reflected in their October bills.

Bradley said the original increase was about $15, and now it will be about $5.

