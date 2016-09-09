Hattiesburg cuts water and sewer rates - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg cuts water and sewer rates

City of Hattiesburg Water Department. Source: WDAM City of Hattiesburg Water Department. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg reduced a rate increase, and the city council said some could see a lower cost as soon as their next bill.

Hattiesburg City Council member Kim Bradley said the 55 percent hike impacted water and sewer bills for about three months - July, August and September. 

However, Bradley said meters read after the Sept. 6 council meeting where the rate increase was reduced to 20 percent will see the lower rates reflected in their October bills. 

Bradley said the original increase was about $15, and now it will be about $5.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly