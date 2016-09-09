Forecast: Great football weather for tonight. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Great football weather for tonight.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

Looks like the weather for today and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower with highs in the lower 90s.

Football weather will be warm and dry tonight!

By Sunday into early next week our rain chances will increase a bit with highs remaining in the low 90s. 

