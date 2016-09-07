Forecast: Very nice weather expected for the next few days.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt.

It appears the next several days will feature highs in the in the lower 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s!

It will also feel less humid and no rain is expected through Friday.

We have a slight chance for a shower on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

