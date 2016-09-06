Garbage collection fees to increase for Laurel residents

Laurel city council members covered a wide range of issues during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Johnny Magee said residents should expect a rate increase for their garbage collection fees.

The rate will increase from $18.50 to $19.10 per month.

The garbage collection base fee for nonresidential customers is currently $32.00 per month. It will increase to $32.60 per month.

Magee said the city has also opted out of the sprinkler system, so residents who build a new home would not be required to have a sprinkler installed.

Mayor Magee said he’s proud of the fact that taxes will not increase for city residents, although sales tax revenue is down.

“We ended up not giving employees a raise. We were not able to do that, and we were able to keep all the full-time employees. We didn't have to lay any full-time employees off,” Mayor Magee explained.

He said some part time workers were let go, but hopefully when things turn around they can return to work.

