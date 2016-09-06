Forecast: Drier and less humid weather on the way.

Happy Tuesday, Pine Belt.

We expect a few showers and thunderstorms today with highs around 90.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Drier air will prevail for much of the rest of the week with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 60s.

