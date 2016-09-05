Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Happy Labor Day everyone!

It is going to be a rather cloudy day with a fairly good chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon although a few can't be ruled out through the early morning hours.

Highs today should be kept in the upper 80s.

Drier weather is on tap for Wednesday through Friday with little if any rain expected with highs in the lower 90s and some nights we could see lows in the upper 60s.

