Bond set for repeat drug offender selling meth

Bond has been set for a repeat drug offender who violated his probation Thursday.

Temmie Hundley, 54, made his initial appearance in court Friday, where a judge set his total bond at $75,000, each count at $25,000.

Deputies said they caught him selling methamphetamines across from a middle school. Hundley is also a convicted drug dealer.

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, Hundley was arrested at his home around 5 a.m. Thursday morning near the Waynesboro Junior High School.

Hundley was charged with with possession of a controlled substance and two enhancements for selling near a church and a school.

Hundley was previously convicted for the same charges in 2008, but has since been released on probation.

Ashley said Thursday’s arrest was a violation of his probation.

