PHOTOS: Logs cleared from I-59, traffic flowing smoothly - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

traffic

PHOTOS: Logs cleared from I-59, traffic flowing smoothly

Authorities are clearing the scene of an overturned log truck on I-59. Source: WDAM Authorities are clearing the scene of an overturned log truck on I-59. Source: WDAM
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

First responders are clearing the scene of an overturned log truck on I-59 near exit 73.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos from the scene. 

Officials said they believe the truck turned over as a result of a broken axle.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured during the accident.

The southbound lane should be cleared within the hour. 

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly