PHOTOS: Logs cleared from I-59, traffic flowing smoothly

First responders are clearing the scene of an overturned log truck on I-59 near exit 73.

Officials said they believe the truck turned over as a result of a broken axle.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured during the accident.

The southbound lane should be cleared within the hour.

