MHP working fatal head-on collision in Perry County

One person is deceased after a head-on collision with a fully loaded log truck on Hwy 29. Source: WDAM

The Mississippi Highway patrol is working a fatal head-on collision in Perry County.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos from the accident.

The accident occurred around 9:15 a.m. when one fully loaded log truck struck a vehicle on Highway 29.

According to MHP trooper Zachary Summers, one person in the car that was struck died on scene.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until notification of next of kin.

The log truck driver was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

Perry County Fire and Rescue as well as the Perry County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene with MHP.

According to MDOT, the southbound lane on MS 29 near Buck Creek Road will have traffic delays for the next hour.

Motorists are urged to use caution in this area until the scene is clear.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.