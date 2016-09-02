Wanted fugitive caught in Wayne County

Ashton Davis, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department. Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

A wanted fugitive from New Orleans, Louisiana was arrested in Wayne County.

According to Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the U.S. Marshals issued an arrest warrant for Aston Davis, 21, for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a park in New Orleans that happened earlier this week.

Officials say Davis was staying at a home on Jim Walker Luke Road. He was taken into custody there around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Davis will be taken back to Louisiana to face charges.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department assisted in David's arrest.

