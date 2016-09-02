Forecast: Nice Labor Day weekend shaping up.

Happy Friday, everyone!

Looks like a really nice Labor Day weekend coming up for the Pine Belt.

We expect little if any rain today with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Great football weather for tonight is also expected.

Saturday into next week will feature hot days and humid nights with a slight chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm each day.

