Employer warns social media post can hinder employment

In a tough economy, landing a job is difficult, but your social media posts can make the hiring process even harder.

Johnny Fokakis with Hub City Employment in Hattiesburg has been helping Pine Belt residents find jobs for more than 20 years.

He said the way your present yourself on sites like Facebook or Twitter may hinder job applicants from getting a particular job.

“We’ve seen several times where an employer will go online and check the person out on Facebook,” Fokakis explained. “People don’t think about what they’re putting out in the media.”

Fokakis said employers look for a number of things on your social media pages like postings about alcohol or drug use, bad communication skills and even inappropriate screen names.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.