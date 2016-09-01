Sheriff: Repeat drug offender violates probation

A convicted drug dealer is facing more charges after Wayne County deputies said they caught him selling methamphetamines across from a middle school.

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, Temmie Hundley, 54, was arrested at his home around 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning near the Waynesboro Junior High School.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and two enhancements for selling near a church and a school.

Hundley was previously convicted for the same charges in 2008, but has since been released on probation. Ashley said Thursday’s arrest was a violation of his probation.

Hundley’s initial appearance is scheduled for Friday.

