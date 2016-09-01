Forecast: Warm and breezy day expected.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

It's going to be a rather warm day and breezy with highs in the mid 90s and lows tonight in the 70s.

Winds today will be out of the N.E. at 10-15 mph thanks to Hermine passing to the east of the Pine Belt.

The weekend looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather