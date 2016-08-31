Puppies found dead in garbage bag in Jones County

Workers with the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel said someone left a garbage bag full of puppies on the side of the road in Jones County.

Shelter workers said a couple was driving on Orange Drive in the Myrick Community then they saw a moving bag.

The couple pulled over and made a gruesome discovery.

The couple found seven puppies inside the bag, four of them were dead.

Shelter workers took the remaining three puppies to the veterinarian, where another one eventually died.

Shelter manager Amanda Pepper said the other two puppies are now recovering in foster care.

"It's horrible to see that there are people in our community that are doing things like this. If you have an animal and you can't properly care for it, reach out for help,” Pepper said.

If you have any information in this case, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

