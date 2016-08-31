Puppies found dead in garbage bag in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Puppies found dead in garbage bag in Jones County

Photo credit: SCAR Photo credit: SCAR
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Workers with the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel said someone left a garbage bag full of puppies on the side of the road in Jones County.

Shelter workers said a couple was driving on Orange Drive in the Myrick Community then they saw a moving bag.

The couple pulled over and made a gruesome discovery.

The couple found seven puppies inside the bag, four of them were dead.

Shelter workers took the remaining three puppies to the veterinarian, where another one eventually died.

MOBILE USERS: View photos here (WARNING: Graphic images). 

Shelter manager Amanda Pepper said the other two puppies are now recovering in foster care.

"It's horrible to see that there are people in our community that are doing things like this. If you have an animal and you can't properly care for it, reach out for help,” Pepper said.

If you have any information in this case, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly