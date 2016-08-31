Forecast: A mainly hot and dry day is expected.

Good Wednesday morning, everyone.

Looks like a mainly dry and hot forecast for the next several days with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Rain chance are slim through the weekend as well with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Tropical Depression #9 remains in the southern gulf but is still expected to move towards Florida and have no negative impacts on our area.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather