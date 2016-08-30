Forecast: Mostly dry and hot weather expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

For at least the next 4 or 5 days expect very little in the way of showers and thunderstorms in the area but hot weather will continue with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Tropical depression # 9 is still in the southern gulf and should eventually become a tropical storm but the forecast path still takes it towards Florida and NOT the Pine Belt!

