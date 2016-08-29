Hattiesburg priest reacts to nun killings

More than 100 people packed Saint Thomas Catholic Church. Sister Paula Merrill's sister traveled from Massachusetts to pay respects.

Father Mark Ropel of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg said It was shocking to learn of the tragic deaths of two nuns in Durant, Mississippi.

“To be brutally murdered like that, it’s hard to fathom really,” Father Mark said.

He said Sister Paula Merrill and Sister Margeret Held were both nurse practitioners who dedicated their lives to helping the poor.

“They were obviously a light to the community. They took in patients who couldn’t pay,” Father Mark said.

Father Mark said the deaths of the sisters should serve as a reminder that it does not take much to do something good.

“Don’t be afraid to keep reaching out to doing the good that our Lord is inspiring you to do because when we do that we become more like Christ,” Father Mark added.

He said prayer is the key to healing from this tragedy.

“You have to pray because these types of events show you that we’re really not in charge,” Father Mark said.

