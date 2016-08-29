Bond set for disabled grandmother charged with possession

Wayne County deputies seized 18 grams of crystal meth, needles and $400 in cash during the investigation. Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department

Sandra Dearmon, 52, was arrested Monday morning after a traffic stop in Wayne County. Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department

A disabled Jones County grandmother was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Sandra Dearmon, 52, was arrested early Monday morning on Highway 84 West near the Jones County, Wayne County line.

Officials said she was pulled over for improper equipment on her vehicle. Upon searching her vehicle, deputies said they found 18 grams of crystal meth in her front pocket, several needles inside the vehicle and $400 in cash.

Dearmon is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, improper equipment on a vehicle, and controlled substance paraphernalia.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

